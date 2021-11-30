Sierra Leone Fashion has a new address – Tantyz Fashion House on Wilkinson Road

Fashion Designer Evelyn Tanty Akakpo has launched the Freetown branch of Tantyz Fashion House. Tantyz Fashion House originally launched in Accra back in 2012. The Freetown showroom which is located on Wilkinson Road’s high street has ready-to-wear African fashion for men, women, and children.



At the official launch last week Tanty said that in addition to her fashion expertise, she brings professionalism and creativity that is sure to make her brand a fashion force to reckon with.



“I want Sierra Leone’s fashion to have an identity and to be recognized globally like Nigeria and Ghana. Most of what we do when it comes to fashion is to copy from others, it’s time for others to copy our unique identity”, said Tanty.



For over a decade Tanty has been designing for clients in both Accra and Freetown so she had a clientele even prior to the shop’s launch.



In 2019 she was the costume designer for TV Host Vickie Remoe’s eponymous show which aired on SLBC TV. Tanty also showcased at the December 2019 fashion show held at the Miatta Conference Hall and organized by Fashion Insiders.



Photo Credit: VRC Marketing

Freetown’s newest fashion boutique will use authentic Sierra Leonean textiles; gara, country cloth, and print to create modern designs while remaining true to the culture.



You can find Tantyz Fashion House at #78 Wilkinson Road in Freetown, contact them on +23275100023 and also check them on social media (Facebook & Instagram) @tantyzfashionhouse.

