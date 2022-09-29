“I am gravely sorry that I am in a situation where I know we are all hurting” – Sierra Leone Bank Governor admits he lacks the capacity to fix the economic instability

Sierra Leone’s Bank Governor, Professor Kaifala Kallon, in an interview with AYV’s Amadu Lamrana Bah, admitted that the country’s economy is in a difficult position presently.



Prof. Kallon said that they have tried as much as possible to mitigate the impact of what is going on, but certain things are beyond their control because Sierra Leone is a small country.



"I also want to tell the people of this country that I am gravely sorry that I am in a situation where I know we are all hurting but I don't have the capacity to get rid of that hurt," he admitted.



I interviewed the Governor of the Bank of #SierraLeone https://t.co/aqO59YUCcH pic.twitter.com/IN3rVQOVXi — Amadu Lamrana Bah (@LamranaAmadu) September 26, 2022

He further asked that all Sierra Leoneans to pray for the Ukraine-Russia war and for the Covid-19 pandemic to end so that the world’s economy will move back to where it is supposed to be so that things can get better in Sierra Leone.



“I also want to tell the people of this country that I am gravely sorry that I am in a situation where I know we are all hurting but I don’t have the capacity to get rid of that hurt,” said Prof. Kallon.



Meanwhile, the Bank of Sierra Leone has over the past two weeks auctioned the sum of USD 16 million to commercial banks across the country, in order to mitigate the frequent increase in the value of the dollar to that of the leones.



Prices for basic commodities are going up and the standard of living is becoming difficult day by day. His statement has caused a lot of people debates across different social media platforms and many people are asking him to resign because things are not getting better anytime soon.



Below are some of the reactions from different people.



I’m bringing this back to the timeline in light of Bank Governor’s confession that he “doesn’t have capacity to fix hurt” just 12 months after he promised redenomination would give us a “psychological boost.



If im way pul do zero dem no boosted wetin we for say? https://t.co/G1kYr3uoAV — Vickie Remoe (@VickieRemoe) September 27, 2022

Can he resign???? Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? RESIGN!!!!! https://t.co/Idp6WNg43H — Vickie Remoe (@VickieRemoe) September 26, 2022

As the Bank Governor has accepted he doesn’t have the capacity to turn things around, the honorable thing to do is to resign. #SaveSalone @LamranaAmadu @musasangarie @FSwaray https://t.co/J2CN9BOZ1V — Mohamed Sillah (@sillobest71) September 27, 2022

'Lack of capacity'. This is not the people's description of his incompetence, but the very man himself. Unbelievable!



It is unfortunate; the cause of our monetary predicament is obvious to the people but oblivious to the relevant authorities. https://t.co/XcRyZmLcSz — 9¥€£ (@ibjnrkamara) September 27, 2022

“…. Therefore for this reason I have decided to resign my position as Bank Governor with immediate effect”…. Just like that he would have been the greatest leader we have had to date…Our leaders don’t resign, they stay on and ride the wave, maybe he would. https://t.co/CZNgytdoTx — Sidi Saccoh (@saccohsidi) September 27, 2022

Here we go again, blaming external issues for internal failures. The Leone had tanked long before the Russia-Ukraine war. https://t.co/MJhbx6L1fa — Ngozi Cole (@ngozimcole) September 27, 2022