October 1, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Sierra Leone Police invites Mayor Aki-Sawyer for questioning

Lamin Kargbo 2 days ago 1 min read

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Sierra Leone Police has invited the Mayor of Freetown City Council (FCC), Yvonne Aki Sawyer for questioning on an alleged case of obstruction and disorderly conduct. 

It is stated in the invitation that she must visit the CID headquarters at 10:00 am on Friday, September 30, 2022. See the invitation letter below for more details. 

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Sierra Leone’s Eugenia Kargbo makes TIME100 Next Rising Stars

4 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Trevor Noah to step down as host of The Daily Show

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo
3 min read

“I am gravely sorry that I am in a situation where I know we are all hurting” – Sierra Leone Bank Governor admits he lacks the capacity to fix the economic instability

2 days ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

1 min read

Sierra Leone’s Eugenia Kargbo makes TIME100 Next Rising Stars

4 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Trevor Noah to step down as host of The Daily Show

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Sierra Leone Police invites Mayor Aki-Sawyer for questioning

2 days ago Lamin Kargbo
3 min read

“I am gravely sorry that I am in a situation where I know we are all hurting” – Sierra Leone Bank Governor admits he lacks the capacity to fix the economic instability

2 days ago Lamin Kargbo