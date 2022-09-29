Sierra Leone Police invites Mayor Aki-Sawyer for questioning

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Sierra Leone Police has invited the Mayor of Freetown City Council (FCC), Yvonne Aki Sawyer for questioning on an alleged case of obstruction and disorderly conduct.
It is stated in the invitation that she must visit the CID headquarters at 10:00 am on Friday, September 30, 2022. See the invitation letter below for more details.
