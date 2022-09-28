South Africa to donate Covid-19 vaccines to Sierra Leone and Liberia

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms. Candith Mashigo-Dlamini, will travel to Sierra Leone and Liberia from September 26 – 30, 2022 to donate the Covid-19 vaccine.



This initiative by the Government of South Africa is powered by the African Renaissance Fund (ARF), and they signed an agreement with the African Vaccination Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to contribute a total of 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to African countries.



AVAT was formed following the establishment of the African Union Covid-19 African Vaccination Acquisition Task Team in November 2020. These sets of 79 thousand vaccines that will be donated to Liberia and Sierra Leone were produced at the giant pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Qhebera, South Africa, operated by Aspen Pharma.

