Ministry of Education announces results for 2022 NPSE

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education on Monday, July 11, 2022, announced the results of the 2022 National Primary School Examination (NPSE).



About 161,524 candidates attempted this year’s examination and a pass rate of 81 percent was recorded, making it the highest combined pass rate over the years.



The top three candidates for this year are girls and they are Pabs-Garnon Lorraine with (337) from The International School Ltd, Nesralla Tyra with (334) from Leone Preparatory Primary School, and Sesay Angella with (334) from The International School Ltd.



Falaba District has the highest number of passes after 1,361 took the exams with 1,262 scoring the government-required passing mark and above. Its followed by Bonthe district with 91 percent, Koinadugu with 87 percent, and others.



Meanwhile, the results are available via a mobile texting platform created by the Directorate of Science, Technology, and Innovation. To get access to the result, people can send “Result” to “468” via SMS, followed by the candidate’s identification number.

