“What is the role of the EU in supporting developing countries” – Minister Of Tourism asks if the EU is a political party in Sierra Leone

The Minister of Tourism and Culture, Memunatu Pratt over the weekend took to her Twitter handle asking if the European Union Mission (EU) is a political party in Sierra Leone.



Over the weekend President Bio commissioned the new and improved Mabang Bridge now Koblo Gulama Bridge. The bridge was funded by the EU in partnership with SLRA. During the program, the EU (as is the norm) announced that the European Union had financed the bridge. They also tweeted the same. This is the second bridge funded by the EU completed this year.

The new double-lanes bridge 🌉 connects Port Loko and Freetown to the South and other parts of 🇸🇱 and replaces the one-lane railway steel bridge which collapsed in 2013.#EU contributing to #GlobalGateway



🇪🇺 🤝 🇸🇱 #eustandswithsalone pic.twitter.com/IVNcHMJMJm — EU in Sierra Leone (@EUinSierraLeone) July 8, 2022

European Union🇪🇺 and Sierra Leone🇸🇱 partnership in action! EU and Salone working together!!Tomorrow the Mabang Bridge over the Ribbi river, funded by the EU and built together with the Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA), will be commissioned. EU is here for the people of Salone! pic.twitter.com/YPNue6Racz — EU in Sierra Leone (@EUinSierraLeone) July 7, 2022

This is what tripped the Minister and the Pa sef😂. The @EUinSierraLeone say e for talk am na Krio make all man understand.#SaloneTwitter pic.twitter.com/FmFdZwZxq0 — Fakoli's Heir (@Kamanda_Koroma_) July 9, 2022

The Minister of Tourism, Memuna Pratt seemingly upset by the EU’s factual statement that they had paid for the bridge took to Twitter to object to the organization’s communications on the bridge



“What is the role of the EU in supporting developing countries. Is it about claiming credit for what they have pledged to do as development partners to compete with the government as if they are political rivals,” said Pratt.



What is the role of EU in supporting developing countries. Is it about claiming credit for what they have pledged to do as development partners or to compete with government as if they are political rivals . This the case in Sierra Leone. #EUsierraleone #EuropeanUnion — MemunatuPratt( Minister of Tourism& Culture 🇸🇱) (@memunatupratt) July 9, 2022

Is the EU another political party in Sierra Leone. Why are they behaving as if they are in competition with government. EU has a sacred role to support governments worldwide but when that is undermined by discrediting efforts of government its call for concern #EuropeanUnion — MemunatuPratt( Minister of Tourism& Culture 🇸🇱) (@memunatupratt) July 9, 2022

This has brought mixed reactions across different social media platforms from Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad.



I wish they should’ve attached their name in all developments program since 2007, but No, it only interest them now.Our eyes are wild open abt EUROPEAN Union interference into national politic and we will react appropriately!! — Jayman🇸🇱 (@koromabindi80) July 9, 2022

You cannot bite the hand that feeds you. If you want to claim sole credit for projects, don't seek external support. Plain and simple — Sidique kargbo (@Sidique07) July 9, 2022

How will you react appropriately? By declining funds from the 🇪🇺? This is unprecedented and at the same time we need the 🇪🇺 more than they need us because if they withdraw from this country today Sierra Leone will be hell the next day. We need the 🇪🇺 — 🇸🇱Abdul Kish🇺🇸 (@abdulkish) July 9, 2022

What’s up hope you have millions dollars to replace European Union projects instead of you asking you current administration to invest in health care system create jobs and access to electricity and water resources you are here threatening EU — North London Is RED (@koromacharles40) July 10, 2022