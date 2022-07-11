Doctors in Sierra Leone issued 21-days strike notice demanding a return to normal salary

Doctors in Sierra Leone have issued a 21-day strike notice, demanding that they want a return to their salaries as of April 2022 and the provision of 45 liters of fuel every week.



The doctors have warned that these demands are not negotiable and according to a social media post by BBC reporter, Umaru Fofana, they said that if these conditions are not met, they will stop work by the end of July.



The government of Sierra Leone deduct between 20 percent and 40 percent of the health workers after the government stopped their covid-19 entitlements including allowances and tax exemptions.



“The cut was carried out with no prior notice, whatsoever leaving us out of pocket at a time when the cost of living crisis warrants a pay rise,” says Dr. Edris Tijan, president of the doctors.



However, the Ministries of Finance and Health say the allowances were cut and the taxes reimposed after the covid-19 response was redefined.

