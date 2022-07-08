Teens partner with Yak Jones Foundation to donate books to schools in need

Two Sierra Leonean teens have donated books to four primary schools in Freetown and Port Loko District through a partnership with the Yak Jones Foundation.

Tamar Tejan-Cole and Michael Labour grade 12 students at Tema International School in Ghana started the “Every Child Deserves A Book” project to improve reading skills for students in Sierra Leone.

Tejan-Cole and Labour created a Go Fund Me campaign and raised the sum of USD 1,847 to kickstart their project.

Proceeds from the online fundraiser went to the purchase of books that will help students with low passing rates on the National Primary School Examination (NPSE).

























“The books will allow the children to broaden their horizons, increase their imaginations and help them have more passion for reading,” said Michael Labour, co-founder of Every Child Deserves A Book Project.

The four primary schools that benefited from the donations include Presbyterian Elementary School in Murray Town, Maranatha Primary School in Leicester, King Fahad Primary School, and DEC Primary School in Port Loko.

Each school received over 300 different types of reading books and cash of SLL 1,500,000.