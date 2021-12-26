Home Africa Kao Denero beats Khaligraph Jones, Nasty C, Sarkodie, Vector, and others to win this year’s AEAUSA “Best Hip Hop Artist” in Africa
by Alhassan Lamin
Sierra Leonean hip hop rapper and Ambassador of Entertainment, Kao Denero has won this year’s African Entertainment Awards – USA (AEAUSA) “Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist” in Africa. 

The African Entertainment Awards – USA is a Non-Profit organization that uses entertainment as a platform to showcase Africa in different positive ways.

The rapper who is known as the King of Freetown beats South Africa’s – Nasty C, Ghana’s –Sarkodie, Kenya’s – Khaligraph Jones, Nigeria’s – Vector, and Ice Prince, and many others to win this year’s award.

He has been a consistent act in Sierra Leone music for over 20 years, with over 12 albums and more than 300 songs. As the present Ambassador for Sierra Leone entertainment, he is responsible for showcasing the country to the world at large using entertainment and arts.

