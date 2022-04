The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has today placed the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the same group with Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, and Sao Tome for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.



The four teams are placed in Group A of the qualifying and they will be playing to secure a spot in the forthcoming AFCON2023 in Ivory Coast.



#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023: 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏 𝐀



1️⃣ 🇳🇬 Nigeria

2️⃣ 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone

3️⃣ 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau

4️⃣ 🇸🇹 São Tomé and Príncipe pic.twitter.com/hBa3oWX6N9 — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 19, 2022

Stay tuned for more information on this story.