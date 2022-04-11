Home Africa Sierra Leonean entertainers to host fundraiser concert to help cover medical bills for Vida Green
Sierra Leonean entertainers to host fundraiser concert to help cover medical bills for Vida Green

by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
Sierra Leonean musicians are set to host a fundraising concert for one of their colleagues, Vida Green who has been sick for a very long time. 

The theme of the event is “Vida Oneness Fundraising Concert”  and will take place on May 3, 2022, at the Paradise Garden in Freetown, the entry fee is SLL 30,000. Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to covering the medical bills of Vida, whose health is in a critical state after she had been diagnosed with intestinal obstruction in December last year. 

Reports say she is supposed to undergo two operations, of which her first operation was successfully taken care of by the First Lady, Fatima Maada Bio. 

However, the artist within themselves have also donated cash to cover the medical bills of Vida, among them is the Kao Denero, Zainab Sheriff, Prezo Collabo, and many others.

