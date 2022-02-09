GOAL rates Sierra Leone’s goalkeeper Mohamed N. Kamara as one of the top 40 players in the just concluded AFCON tournament

Popular football news website, GOAL has rated Sierra Leone national team goalkeeper, Mohamed Nbalie Kamara as one of the top 40 players in the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



In an article published today, by GOAL, the list is a way of celebrating the players who performed extremely well and gave their all to the last for the countries they represent in the tournament . Kamara, of Sierra Leone, is a debutant in the Africa Cup of Nations, his country returned to the continent’s biggest football tournament for the first time in 25 years, and their journey ended at the group rounds.



During the tournament, Kamara made a series of saves that kept reigning African champions Algeria to a goalless draw, and at the end of the game, he won the “Man of the Match ” award. The stopper who is playing for the local premier league side, East End Lions also saved AC Milan’s and Ivory Coast – Frank Kessie’s penalty and helped his team to draw with the Ivorian side. According to, GOAL for Kamara his performance is not bad going so far, more especially for him playing in a local league.



The top players rated in the list are, Nigeria’s – Moses Simon, Senegal’s – Sadio Mane, Ivory Coast’s – Nicolas Pepe, Senegal’s – Edouard Mendy, Cameroon’s – Vincent Aboubakar, Gambia’s – Musa Barrow, Egypt’s – Mohamed Salah, and several exceptional players (young and professionals).



Goal is an international association football news website founded in 2004, it’s published in 19 languages, with 38 national editions and 600 contributors.