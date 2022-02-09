Orange Sierra Leone supports four Premier League clubs with One Billion Leones sponsorship and other facilities

Orange Telecommunication Company has on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at their head office in Freetown signed a sponsorship agreement with four football clubs in the Sierra Leone Premier.



The agreement is worth over one billion leones (USD 100,000) and the four clubs that will benefit from this package are FC Kallon, FC Johansen, Wusum Stars and Diamond Stars. The deal which will last for three years and in addition to the money, the provision of internet facilities, live broadcast of club matches, and profiling of players will also be part of the sponsorship.



Today, we announced our 3 years sponsorship deal for four Premier League clubs. ⚽🏟️🥅

Wusum Stars, Diamond Stars, FC Kallon and FC Johansen.

This is part of our efforts to push the game of football in Sierra Leone🇸🇱#Orange#Pushingthegame#SaloneTwitter pic.twitter.com/A0XqOcgUq1 — Orange Sierra Leone (@Orange_sierra) February 8, 2022

This sponsorship is part of Orange’s efforts to support football in Sierra Leone. According to, Madam Aminata Kane, the CEO of Orange Sierra Leone this support to these clubs is just the beginning, as the company is committed to to promote sports in the country they will ensure that the remaining clubs also benefit, likewise for other sporting disciplines.



Present at the occasion was the Minister of Sport, Ibrahim Nyelenkeh. While addressing the public, he states that Orange as a company has done very well in supporting sports in Sierra Leone as it is not just football but also other sporting or organizations furthered by advising all the clubs benefiting to make use of the opportunity and make sure they abide by all the rules and regulations of the agreement.



He also used the opportunity to encourage other clubs who are not part of this package to be patient and he will make sure that they all do benefit.



In appreciation of this sponsorship, officials and members of the clubs involved extend their gratitude to Orange and that they will make use of the opportunity.

