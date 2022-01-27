Renovation work for Sierra Leone’s only national stadium to start in February

The Minister of Sport in Sierra Leone, Ibrahim Nyelenkeh has in a radio interview confirmed that rehabilitation of the country’s National Stadium in Freetown will commence in early February this year.



This comes over a year after Africa’s football governing body, CAF banned the stadium saying it does not match international standards to host matches there. According to CAF, the stadium which was constructed in 1979 is in a poor state and so far it has been the main venue for all senior international matches in Sierra Leone since its construction.



According to, a social media post by Sierra Leone reporter and TV host, Amadu Lamrana Bah, the Minister of Sports, states that the contractors for rehabilitation are already in Freetown to start the work and it will last for two years.



Rehabilitation work on the National Stadium will commence in February 2022.



The Chinese contractors are already in Freetown to start work which is expected to last for about 2 years according to the Minister of Sports, Ibrahim Nyelenkeh.#FreetownStories pic.twitter.com/SdofasBmgp — Amadu Lamrana Bah (@LamranaAmadu) January 24, 2022

In 2017, the presidential pavilion was renovated and about 950 chairs were installed as part of the stadium’s upgrade to an all-seater international standard. The administration then promised that other areas of the stadium will be renovated to meet international standards, but nothing was done.



Before now, Sierra Leoneans from across the country has called for the rehabilitation of the country’s only national stadium, as it has been used several times for different occasions. Many of their concerns were for the government to act fast so that accidents and other destruction will be avoided since the stadium is old.



This news has been welcoming to some Sierra Leoneans, while others are asking for the construction of a brand new modern stadium with easier and safer access, food and drinks court, better toilet facilities, changing rooms where fans have no access, and better seating and viewing experience.



This ugly thing needs to be knocked down completely and a new modern stadium with easier and safer access, food and drinks court, better toilet facilities, changing rooms where fans have no access and better seating and viewing experience. No renovation will make it look young — MARTIN.E.MICHAEL LLB BL🇸🇱🇦🇬 (@MEMLAW1) January 24, 2022

👍Indeed! But we also need a new one. The stadium is being over used. It’s being regularly used for sport, entertainment and political events. It’s too much – we need another new stadium. Thanks — Amidu Ayoub Kanu (@KanuAyoub) January 25, 2022

Renovating this old stadium always is like wearing makeup on a 90 woman no amount of makeup will make her young, let go out for brand new stadium with modern looks can’t we replicate good thing even with the bulk of politicians to with the Nation’s cup in Cameroun — BENKLYN KARGBO (@Benklyn9) January 24, 2022

The Stadium is too free and without control. All kinds of events are held in the venue in the name of revenue. We need to care more for our structures and protect them. Tangayns na de, exhibition dem na de, crusade dem na de, music concert na de. A bo, e mos deteriorate fast. — Joseph Lambert (@bolajeh54) January 25, 2022