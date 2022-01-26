Global Music Awards Africa nominates 8 Sierra Leonean entertainers for this year’s award ceremony

Eight Sierra Leonean entertainers have been nominated across different categories at this year’s Global Music Awards Africa.



This year’s award is the second edition of the entertainment event which seeks to showcase and recognize African talents and creativity saw Sierra Leonean entertainers like Emmerson, Stra Zee, Drizilik, Rozzay, Fanta Cee Wiz, Mos b, Peter Komba, and Blogger AB been nominated.



Below are the details of their nominations.

Emmerson: nominated for “Afro Beat Artist of the Year” alongside Wizkid (Nigeria), Rema (Nigeria), Ckay (Nigeria), King Promise (Ghana), Bella Shurmda (Nigeria), Kelvin Bwoy (Ghana), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Pallaso (Uganda), and Victony (Nigeria).

Drizilik & Emmerson: nominated separately for “Male Artist of the Year” along with Black Sherif (Ghana), Buju (Nigeria), Fancy Gadam (Ghana), Chike (Nigeria), Marioo (Tanzania), Manywellz (Nigeria), John Blaq (Uganda) and Majoos (DR Congo).

Emmerson’s – “Maela” and Rozzay Sokota’s “Silence”songs: nominated for “Afro Beat Song of the Year” alongside Ayra Star’s – “Bloody Samarithan”, Adekunle Gold’s – “High”, Burna Boy’s – ‘Kilometer”, Dj Spinall’s – “Sere Remix”, Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti”, Kelvin Bwoy’s “Choco”, Badboy Timz – “Move”, and Olakira’s – “Sere”.

Rozzay Sokota & Fanta Cee Wiz: nominated separately for “Female Artist of the Year” along with Teni (Nigeria), Ayra Star (Nigeria), Tems (Nigeria), Gyakie (Ghana), Spice Diana (Uganda), Sheeba Karungi (Uganda), Sefa (Ghana), and Winnie Nwagi (Uganda).

Innocent Kuti & Mos B: nominated separately for “Song Writer of the Year” along with Ladipoe (Nigeria), Ckay (Nigeria), Apass (Uganda), Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), Chike (Nigeria), Cina Soul (Ghana), Abiana (Ghana), and Ayanfe (Nigeria).

Star Zee: nominated for “Dancehall Artist of the Year” alongside Epixode (Ghana), Shatta Wale (Ghana), Bebe Cool (Uganda), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Patoranking (Nigeria), Winky D (Zimbabwe), and StoneBwoy (Ghana).

Mos B: nominated for “International Act of the Year” alongside Rita Queen, Clem Biney, Millicent Yankey, Jay Baba, Yvonne Asamoah, and Pastor Theodora.

Peter Komba & Blogger AB: nominated separately for “Event Blogger of the Year” along with Zion Felix (Ghana), Linda Ikeji (Nigeria), Kobby Kyei (Ghana), Long Jon (Ghana), and Jide Ogunsanya (Nigeria).

Good Luck to you guys, let’s go for the winning!

