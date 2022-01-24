Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger arrives in Sierra Leone to launch his non-profit charity organization

German-Sierra Leonean and Chelsea FC defender, Antonio Rudiger has arrived in Sierra Leone on a private visit and launch his non-profit charity organization.



The defender who has Sierra Leonean roots during the early hours of Monday, January 24, 2022, posted on his Twitter handle about his visit to Sierra Leone.



According to the post, he sat in a private jet, and he captioned it with the following words.





“Off to Sierra Leone for some days to recharge batteries for the crucial part of the season ✈️🇸🇱 Looking forward to finally launch The Antonio Rüdiger Foundation For Sierra Leone there”, he stated.



However, Rudiger has been very helpful to Sierra Leone through his Non-governmental organization, the Antonio Rudiger Foundation.



In 2020, he donated the sum of USD 100,000 (SLL 1 billion) to help boost the educational system of the country. The foundation has done many other things, one of the recent is his collaboration with Big Shoe, to help 11 physically challenged children with medical operations.

