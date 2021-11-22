Home Africa New Music: Watch “Love of my life” by Mimi Wood ft Drizilik
AfricaEntertainmentPeopleVideos

New Music: Watch “Love of my life” by Mimi Wood ft Drizilik

by Alhassan Lamin
by Alhassan Lamin


“Love of my life” is the latest music video by Mimi Wood featuring Drizilik.

In this new song Cribs International and Vybz City Studio presented a unique style of music with Mimi Wood who has a voice that is precious as diamond and the legendary repper Drizilik (Ben 10/10)

The music video portrays a story of two lovers who are facing hard times and tribulations, especially from the family of the family. The song shows how dedicated they have made up their minds to love each other no matter what people say or do. 

Its audio was produced by Masterkraft and the visuals was directed by Director Ugly. 

Watch “Love of my life” now on YouTube: 

