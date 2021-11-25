Full list of local and international performers for ECOFEST 2021 – #REJUVENATION

The third edition of one of Africa’s and Sierra Leone’s biggest music festivals, ECOFEST will be held on November 26 & 27 this year at the National Stadium in Freetown.



This year’s event theme is “Rejuvenation” and it will feature top musical and comedy acts from across 14 nations in Africa. The two days event aims at reuniting Africa’s entertainment industry and it will represent the culture and the street.



Major headliners are Mr. P, Rude Boy, Rema, Broda Shaggi, Awilo Longomba, and Master KG.



Below is the full list of performers by day and nationality.



Day 1: “FOR THE CULTURE”



International

Jalimadi – The Gambia

Platini P – Rwanda

Veronica Adane – Ethiopia

Guchi – Nigeria

Master KG – South Africa

Awilo Longomba – DR Congo (HEADLINER)

Mr. P – Nigeria (HEADLINER)

Local

Isha Cee

Faze Ya Alimamy

Kulish

Amit

Jooel

Steady Bongo

Step Q

Leonus D’ Genus

Internet Man

Prezo Collabo

Di’Ja

Event Hosts:

Phebean Swill – Sierra Leone

Kenny Blaq – Nigeria



Day 2: “FOR THE STREETS”

International

Astar – Senegal

Eric Geso – Liberia

Kelvyn Boy – Ghana

Remy Adan – Ivory Coast

Saifond Balde – Guinea

Bisa Kdei – Ghana

Harmonize – Tanzania

Eddy Kenzo – Uganda

Rema – Nigeria

Rude Boy – Nigeria (HEADLINER)

Local

Future K

SL JQ

M.I.C

Boii

Abizzy

Blesz

Vida

I-Tribe

Tasha

Empress P

Morris

Camouflage

Krack Twist and Samza

Markmuday

King Boss LA

YOK 7

Arkman

Event Hosts:

Broda Shaggi – Nigeria

Comedian Richie Obama – Sierra Leone