Full list of local and international performers for ECOFEST 2021 – #REJUVENATION

The third edition of one of Africa’s and Sierra Leone’s biggest music festivals, ECOFEST will be held on November 26 & 27 this year at the National Stadium in Freetown.
This year’s event theme is “Rejuvenation” and it will feature top musical and comedy acts from across 14 nations in Africa. The two days event aims at reuniting Africa’s entertainment industry and it will represent the culture and the street.
Major headliners are Mr. P, Rude Boy, Rema, Broda Shaggi, Awilo Longomba, and Master KG.
Below is the full list of performers by day and nationality.
Day 1: “FOR THE CULTURE”
International
- Jalimadi – The Gambia
- Platini P – Rwanda
- Veronica Adane – Ethiopia
- Guchi – Nigeria
- Master KG – South Africa
- Awilo Longomba – DR Congo (HEADLINER)
- Mr. P – Nigeria (HEADLINER)
Local
- Isha Cee
- Faze Ya Alimamy
- Kulish
- Amit
- Jooel
- Steady Bongo
- Step Q
- Leonus D’ Genus
- Internet Man
- Prezo Collabo
- Di’Ja
Event Hosts:
Phebean Swill – Sierra Leone
Kenny Blaq – Nigeria
Day 2: “FOR THE STREETS”
International
- Astar – Senegal
- Eric Geso – Liberia
- Kelvyn Boy – Ghana
- Remy Adan – Ivory Coast
- Saifond Balde – Guinea
- Bisa Kdei – Ghana
- Harmonize – Tanzania
- Eddy Kenzo – Uganda
- Rema – Nigeria
- Rude Boy – Nigeria (HEADLINER)
Local
- Future K
- SL JQ
- M.I.C
- Boii
- Abizzy
- Blesz
- Vida
- I-Tribe
- Tasha
- Empress P
- Morris
- Camouflage
- Krack Twist and Samza
- Markmuday
- King Boss LA
- YOK 7
- Arkman
Event Hosts:
Broda Shaggi – Nigeria
Comedian Richie Obama – Sierra Leone
