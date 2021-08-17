“Freetown The Recipe” Swadu Natasha Beckley’s debut album is out!

Swadu Natasa Beckley, a female Sierra Leonean rapper based in the United States of America has just released her debut album titled “Freetown The Recipe”.



“Freetown The Recipe” is a 13 track album that combines hip hop, rap, and afro beats. It features the likes of Timaya, Ice Prince, Buckwylla, Sheik Kargbo, Magnito, and Juwhiz.



The album starts with “Baddest In Town“, followed by “The Recipe”, a personal and heartfelt disclosure that eschews Swadu’s trademark rap skills coupled with a melancholic melody to suit her thoughtful and measured narration.



The song title “Freetown” in the album had been one of her most popular songs since it was released. Rappers like Meede T, Xzu B, and many others jumped into a challenge with the concept.

Natasha Beckley is a one-time Miss Sierra Leone winner and a contestant for Miss Universe. She is the founder of IAMSL Pageant, and a local ward councilor at the Port Loko District Council, Northern Sierra Leone.

You Can Stream and Download the album on all digital platforms.

