President Bio appoints a three man tribunal to investigate Lara Taylor- Pearce and deputy

by Alhassan Lamin
His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio has on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, appoints a three man tribunal to investigate Lara Taylor- Pearce, the Auditor General and Tamba Momoh the Deputy Auditor General.

The tribunal is set up to investigate the two for alleged misconduct and lack of professional performance. This comes after the Auditor General and her deputy were suspended indefinitely on November 11, 2021.

Below are the names of the people in the tribunal accordingly. 

– Honorable Justice Nyawo Finda Matturi-Jones – Chairman

– Mr. Lahai M. Farma – Member

– Mr. Abu Bakarr King – Member

