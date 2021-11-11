Sierra Leone: 21-year-old Jeremiah Thoronka wins the 2021 Global Student Prize ﻿

21-year-old Sierra Leonean student, Jeremiah Thoronka has been named the winner of this year Chegg. Org Global Student Prize.



The Chegg.org Global Student Prize is an award presented to students that are making an exceptional impact on learning, the lives of their peers and society in general.



This year’s award has over 3,500 nominees from across 94 countries around the world. The award comes with a take-home package of USD 100,000.



Watch the moment Hugh Jackman announced Jeremiah Thoronka as the winner of the inaugural #GlobalStudentPrize!



We would also like to congratulate the winner of the 2021 Teacher Prize, Keishia Thorpe!

Jeremiah is a student and an innovator who invented a device that uses kinetic energy from traffic and pedestrians to generate clean power. He is the first winner of the new sister award to the Global Teacher Prize.



He grew up in a slum camp for displaced persons with his mother on the outskirts of Freetown. During that period they used to burn charcoal and wood for lighting and heating and that’s when he developed wishes to work in climate change advocacy.



At age 17, while studying at the African Leadership University in Rwanda, he launched a start-up called Optim Energy that transforms vibration from vehicles and pedestrian footfall on roads to electric current.



Congratulations 🎉 Jeremiah Thoronka, Sierra Leone is proud to have you as one of its own.