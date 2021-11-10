KME partners with Africell as the official host of this year’s ECOFEST

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment signed a partnership with Africell Sierra Leone to be the official host for ECOFEST 2021, one of Africa’s biggest music and cultural festivals.



The event is scheduled to take place on the 26th and 27th of November at the National Stadium in Freetown.



Based on the memorandum of understanding in the partnership both parties signed, Africell states that as a company they will produce different promotions content, provide a digital platform for ticket purchase through their mobile money system (Afrimoney), lights and materials for the beautification of the stage and other logistics needed.



According to Africell’s media manager, John Konteh the sponsorship will propel Sierra Leone in a positive light during the event. Abu Bakarr Turay aka Kabaka, the CEO of KME expressed his delighted appreciation as he has signed an agreement with Africell and assured that his company has the greatest package for entertainment in the sub-region. He also states that the ECOFEST continues to improve every year and that the newly introduced Afrimoneye-ticketing service will save the burden of the long-standing queues on the day of the event.



Meanwhile, with the newly introduced e-ticketing system people who want to buy tickets will now use their phone once it has an Africell sim that is registered to Afrimoney and dial *277# and they will receive aPINr immediately which will be later used to get the physical ticket later at any customer service centre across the country. Also, buyers will benefit from the different package offers ranging from data bundle and airtime top-up.



However, this year’s event which will last for two days will include a cultural performance from representatives across all the districts in the country, while some local and international musicians will also be performing. Day one will start at 11 a.m. while, day two starts at 5 p.m. top performers will include Awilo Logomba, Mr. P, Rude Boy, Rema, Broda Shaggy with other famous local comedians and artists.



A VVIP session will be held before the two days event at the Radisson Blu Hotel on November 25th specifically for sponsors and VIPs. It will be a session of unlimited entertainment and magic, a time to meet, greet, mingle and take photos with top superstars and celebrities.