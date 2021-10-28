Facebook changed its name to Meta as part of a major rebranding effort ﻿

Technology giant, Facebook has changed its corporate name to Meta as part of the company’s major rebranding.



The company on Thursday, October 28, 2021, disclosed that it would better encompass what it does, as it broadens its reach beyond social media into areas like virtual reality.



However, the changes of name do not apply to its individual platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, only the parent body that owns them.



“Today we are seen as a social media company, but in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people, and the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.



This move comes after a series of negative stories about Facebook, based on documents leaked by an ex-employee. Frances Haugen has accused the company of putting “profits over safety”.



Google also restructured its company calling its parent firm Alphabet in 2015, but the name has not caught on since.