Sierra Leone National Electoral Commission declares June 24, 2023, as the date for the country’s next presidential election

The Chairman of the National Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (NEC), Mohamed Kenewui Konneh has on Monday, March 14, 2022, announced that June 24, 2023, is the date for the country’s next presidential election.



However, the same date has been slated for the conduction of parliamentary and local council elections. This announcement was made in accordance with Sections 57 and 103 of the Public Election Act, 2012 (Act No. 4).



In line with legal provisions, @NECsalone chairman @MKKonnehNECSL officially announces Saturday 24 June 2023 as date for the conduct of #Presidential #election in #SierraLeone.

#Parliamentary and #Local #Government elections will also be conducted on the same day.#voteSalone pic.twitter.com/d8SJNOUrbk — The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (@NECsalone) March 14, 2022

However, dates for the registration of eligible voters have also been announced and it will run from September 3, 2022, to October 4, 2022. The registration will be done biometrically in all communities across the country.

