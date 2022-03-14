Sierra Leone National Electoral Commission declares June 24, 2023, as the date for the country’s next presidential election

The Chairman of the National Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (NEC), Mohamed Kenewui Konneh has on Monday, March 14, 2022, announced that June 24, 2023, is the date for the country’s next presidential election.
However, the same date has been slated for the conduction of parliamentary and local council elections. This announcement was made in accordance with Sections 57 and 103 of the Public Election Act, 2012 (Act No. 4).
However, dates for the registration of eligible voters have also been announced and it will run from September 3, 2022, to October 4, 2022. The registration will be done biometrically in all communities across the country.