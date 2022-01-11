In Pictures: AFCON 2022 – Leone Stars vs Algeria live match viewing in Freetown

As the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations is ongoing in Cameroon, football lovers across the continents are putting up all their support for their nations in all possible means available.



In Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, different institutions have set up viewing centers across different communities in the city, for fans to have access to watch all the matches in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. The National Stadium in Freetown is one of many viewing centers where people gather to watch the opening match of Sierra Leone against Algeria.

John Keister’s men, an underdog’s side, put up an excellent performance to hold defending champions Algeria to a goalless draw. Mohamed N. Kamara, 23 years old goalkeeper of Sierra Leone was exceptional and made vital saves that helped his side keep a clean sheet.



