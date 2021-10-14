United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General calls on stakeholders in Sierra Leone to maintain inclusive dialogue to ensure peaceful elections in 2023 ﻿

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and the Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF has on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, paid a one day visit to Sierra Leone.



His visit is part of the regular activities of the UNOWAS to support stakeholders in their initiatives to promote inclusive dialogue and to strengthen the consolidation of peace and democracy in Sierra Leone.



M. ANNADIF was received especially by the President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio in Freetown. He also met with the former President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, and representatives of the diplomatic corps in Freetown.



Discussions we’re focused on different topics, which includes the need to do everything possible to maintain an inclusive dialogue to ensure peaceful general elections in 2023. He called on all stakeholders to take the necessary measures through dialogue and consultation so that the general elections in 2023 constitute major democratic progress for Sierra Leone.



M. ANNADIF in his final statement assures the renewal of the United Nations commitment to support the government of Sierra Leone in their efforts for national reconciliation, democracy and development.