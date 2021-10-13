Meet the first three roommates for this year’s Big Sister Salone “Bestyz Season”

The organizers of the Big Sister Salone reality TV show have started releasing the names of roommates for this year’s edition of the show.



This year’s edition of the Big Sister Salone is the third season of the show and it is titled “Bestyz Season”. Below are the first three roommates whose names were announced over the past few days.



Esther Thomas (#teamcookery): she is 23 years old and creates content across different social media platforms more especially on Tiktok. Esther loves singing, swimming, dancing and football.

Joy Gborie (#teamcreative): is a 22-year-old female photographer, artist, motivational speaker, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. Gborie is also a final year Mass Communication student at the University of Makeni (UNIMAK) and her career as a photographer has helped her work with NGOs like UN Women, Purposeful, etc.

Hawanatu Michaella Kanu (#teamblondie): is a 25-year-old dancer, video vixen, nail technician, model and makeup artist. Kanu loves swimming, surfing, dancing and playing pool.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Big Sister Salone Bestyz Season.