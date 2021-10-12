Morocco defeats the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone by 2 – 1 ﻿

Sierra Leone national men’s football team, Leone Stars have today, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, lost an international match against Morocco.



The last match of three friendlies scheduled for the team ahead of the 2022 African Cup of Nations ended in favour of the Moroccan side by 2 goals to one.



In the first half of the game, Morocco took an early lead and in the 61st minutes of the game, Sierra Leone had an equaliser, goal scored by Sierra Leonean international midfielder Kwame Quee.



Later in the second half of the game, Morocco took a late lead after getting a controversial penalty and that ended Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 7 match unbeaten run.



Leone Stars drew with South Sudan by a goal apiece on matchday one of the friendlies and defeated the Gambia by 2 – 1.