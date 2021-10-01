Nomination list for the 2021 National Entertainment Awards is out now! ﻿

Lake Production, the organizers of Sierra Leone National Entertainment Awards have released the official nominations list for this year’s award ceremony, that’s scheduled to take place on December 23, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Freetown.
This year nomination features Sierra Leone’s very best in music, movies, sports, media and other sectors of life.
Below is the full nomination list by category:
