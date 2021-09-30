Home Africa Coach Keister invites 19 foreign-based players ahead of Leone Stars upcoming friendlies in Morocco ﻿
by Alhassan Lamin
The Sierra Leone Football Association has in a press release issued on Thursday, September 30, 2021, announced the invitation of 19 foreign-based Sierra Leoneans by Leone Stars head coach, John Keister ahead of the country’s upcoming friendlies in October, this year.

Leone Stars is scheduled to play against South-Sudan, Gambia and Morocco on October 6, 9 and 12 respectively in Casablanca, Morocco. 

See the official list below:


