Coach Keister invites 19 foreign-based players ahead of Leone Stars upcoming friendlies in Morocco ﻿

The Sierra Leone Football Association has in a press release issued on Thursday, September 30, 2021, announced the invitation of 19 foreign-based Sierra Leoneans by Leone Stars head coach, John Keister ahead of the country’s upcoming friendlies in October, this year.
Leone Stars is scheduled to play against South-Sudan, Gambia and Morocco on October 6, 9 and 12 respectively in Casablanca, Morocco.
See the official list below:
