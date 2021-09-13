US Government donates 113,490 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Sierra Leone ﻿

The United States Government in partnership with COVAX, Gavi and the African Union has on Saturday, September 11, 2021, delivered 113,490 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Sierra Leone.



The vaccines delivered are additional support to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as they will help save lives in Sierra Leone and curtail the spread of the pandemic within the country.



However, these doses will complement the Government of Sierra Leone’s efforts to diversify the country’s vaccine portfolio. On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Sierra Leone received 52, 800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine courtesy of the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) and other strategic partners.