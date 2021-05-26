SLFA announces four new artificial turf projects for Sierra Leone

The President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), Madam Isha Johansen has in a press conference at the Bintumani International Conference Centre in Freetown disclosed that four new artificial turf projects for Sierra Leone have been approved by FIFA.



This project will give a facelift to the SLFA Academy (Kingtom), Approved School (Western Area), Lungi Central Field, and the Bo Coronation Field (Bo).



However, Madam Johansen further announced that the SLFA Executive Committee has agreed to transform the Port Loko Town Field into a state-of-the-art (26,000 capacity) and will be the country’s Football Federation Stadium.



Also, maintenance work for the Kono artificial turf has been approved, installation of floodlights and construction of the outside perimeter fence at the Kenema Town are underway.

