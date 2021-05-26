President Bio Inspects USD 7.2 Million Grant Building For RSLAF

His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, on his way to work, yesterday stopped at Wilberforce Barracks to inspect the near-complete five-storey building comprising 104 rooms with modern facilities for single officers of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, RSLAF. The contractors said the building would be ready for handing over to the government of Sierra Leone by August this year. The construction project is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Sierra Leone and the People’s Republic of China, PRC, which included military aid grants valued at 50 million yuan { $7.2 million}.



Ministry of Finance Capacitates MDAs

The Directorate of Stores and Inventory Management at the Ministry of Finance has on Monday 24th May 2021 kick started the training of over 120 Personnel in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies across the Country. The event attracted stored and inventory officers in charge of stores and the program was held at the Marianella Hall in Freetown and is expected to be rolled out across the country in the coming days.



Chief Justice Receives Liberian Ambassador

Sierra Leone’s Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards has on Monday, 24th May, 2021 received the Liberian Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Her Excellency, Mrs. Musu Ruhle to strengthen bilateral ties at the Judicial level. The Liberian Ambassador’s visit was necessitated by an invite from the Liberian Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Snr, to his Sierra Leonean counterpart as a special guest to deliver a public lecture on “The Law, Public Policy and the Economy.”

