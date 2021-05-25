Sistagurl Sexpert presents “The Power of Pleasure” an edutaining evening geared to help African women better understand the role sexuality plays in their lives and well-being. This event will be held at a private location on the 28th of May 2021 at 7 pm, ticket prices are set at SLL 200,000.

The session will be facilitated by Sistagurl Sexpert Leeann Mahota Rizk. Leeann has over a decade-long experience specializing in the field of sexual/ reproductive health, particularly focused on education and advocacy. Her background is rooted in developing, launching, and managing community health education programs as well as health promotion interventions serving populations in need that build awareness of the reproductive justice framework.

The Power of Pleasure will create a safe space for women to learn how to tap into their power to better understand and sexplore pleasure with positive sex educative, entertaining and interactive activities. Those interested in attending should RSVP to 074 110 533.

Please note space is limited and reservations will be on a first come first serve basis.