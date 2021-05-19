African Expert Spotlight: Meet African Experts Show Guest Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah

Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah is an experienced writer and blogger on sex and sexualities.



She started blogging about sex and sexualities in 2009 and has produced many contents across different genres which includes none fiction, short stories, and essays. For most of her career, she has been writing purposely for African women.



Nana Darkoa is the cofounder of Adventures from the Bedrooms of African Women, a media channel that creates contents (stories, podcasts, and festivals) that tell the experience of African women around sex, sexualities, and pleasure.



Her goal in writing about sex and sexualities is to create a safe space for African women to chat with one another about their bodies. She wanted more African women to have pleasurable sex.



Nana Darkoa is the author of the ‘Sex Lives of African Women’, forthcoming from Dialogue books in July 2021 and Spring 2022 by Astra House. Her stories have been published in “It Wasn’t Exactly Love’ and ‘The Pot and Other Stories. The Guardian, Open Democracy, and Essence have also published her articles and opinion editorials.



