Drizilik releases “Pope” audio featuring Kao Denero

Drizilik has officially released “Pope” featuring Kao Denero, the song was released on Friday, July 24, 2020.

It was produced by Bash Beatz and mixed and mastered by Lord Gabriel’s. The song explains a story of the people you surround yourself with, while you are trying to build a brighter future and those people will either be your support or be your hypocrites.

Later this year he will be releasing his 2nd album title “Ashɔbi.” His 2018 Shukubly album was one of the most trending albums for that year, with loads of streams and topping of the playlist’s across different platforms at home and abroad.

He is a Brand Ambassador for Guaranty Trust Bank, Orange Sierra Leone, and other companies. In 2019 he received 5 awards out of 6 nominations at the National Entertainment Awards and also won different awards from other nominations.

The song is available on the following platforms

YouTube// Audiomack