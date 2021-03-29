Leone Stars Needs A Win Against Benin to Qualify For the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

The Leone Stars national team was held to a goalless draw against Lesotho on Saturday, 27th of March, 2021.

Sierra Leone currently sits at 3rd position with 4 points in Group L behind Benin who are in 2nd position with 7 points. The Nigerian Super Eagles secured a 1-0 win against Benin that guaranteed them automatic qualification for the 2021 African Cup of Nations with 11 points.

Leone Stars will be playing their last qualifying match against Benin at the Siaka Stevens national stadium in Freetown on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.

The match against Benin is a must-win for Sierra Leone who are playing at home if there is ever going to be a chance to qualify for the 2021 African Cups Nations which will be played in Cameroon in January 2022.

Sierra Leone has not qualified for the finals of the African Cup of Nations since 1996.

