Home Africa African Expert Spotlight: Meet African Experts Show Guest Tamba Lamin
AfricaBusinessDiasporaEducationEntrepreneurshipNewsPeople

African Expert Spotlight: Meet African Experts Show Guest Tamba Lamin

by Mohamed Gandoh Jalloh
written by Mohamed Gandoh Jalloh 30 views

For the past two decades Tamba, an experienced and versatile ICT expert has deployed solutions as a Management Consultant, Technology Architect, Systems Engineer, Manager, and Developer for United States Federal Government Agencies, New York State Office of Information Technology, New York City Department of Education, IBM, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis, Autodesk, Google, and Facebook.

He is currently a Technology Architect and Digital Experience Platforms Practice Lead at Accenture where he leads a global team of 1,500 employees as they design, and develop interactive web, mobile, and IoT applications for a portfolio of  $10 Million in annual revenue. 

He is a co-founder of TpISENT (S.L.) LimitedTpESTATE (S.L.) LimitedGofenam (S.L.) Limited, SaloneTech, LAM-TECH Consulting, Fambul Tik, and others. He serves on the boards of Village Links, and Sierra Leoneans in Technology (SLinT).

Tamba holds MSc in Technology Management, Information Management & Telecommunications from NYU Tandon School of Engineering in New York, and a BSc in IT, Telecommunications and Network Security from the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT).

Join the conversation on IoT and Data Protection this Sunday at 6:00 PM GMT //11:00 AM EST.  

Watch last week’s Episode with Public Health Expert Nana Kofi Quakyi on Vaccines, COVID-19, and Ghana’s Response. 

About African Experts with Vickie Remoe 

The African Experts Show features Sierra Leonean Journalist Vickie Remoe in conversation with African researchers, practitioners, and entrepreneurs.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Kei Kamara Kansas City Wizards Soccer Star

Opinion: On patriotism, government criticism, and social media...

SpotLight: Nikyatu Jusu, Sierra Leonean American film maker

Drizilik releases “Tell” the first track of the...

Sierra Leone News Today

Introducing Sierra Leone fashion Sumahrie Collections at Ankara...

SwitSalone’s business networking event inspires professionals in Freetown

Beaking News: Liberia records its first case of...

Sierra Leone News Today

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!