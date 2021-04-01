African Expert Spotlight: Meet African Experts Show Guest Franklin Ibemessie

Franklin is a global leader in procurement policy and practice, and a consultant for multinational projects operating in 27 countries.

His client’s include the World Bank, Africa Development Bank, United Nations Development Programme, United Nations Mission, International Fund For Agricultural Development (IFAD).

He started his career as a procurement officer with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) in the year 2000. In 2004, he joined the World Bank as a procurement specialist managing a $60 million procurement budget across 19 local councils in Sierra Leone.

He is a procurement advisor and procurement consultant with the Millennium Challenge Corporation where he advises on the MCC’s $10 billion fight against poverty globally.

Franklin is the CEO of EBMSE Consulting, a firm specializing in procurement consulting services. He is a Lecturer and External Examiner at the University of Sierra Leone.

He has an MSC in Procurement Management from the University of Strathclyde (UK), an MBA from the University of Liverpool (UK). He is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (MCIPS) and a Certified Project Management Practitioner under PRINCE2.

About African Experts with Vickie Remoe

The African Experts Show features Sierra Leonean Journalist Vickie Remoe in conversation with African researchers, practitioners, and entrepreneurs.



