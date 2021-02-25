Breaking News: Sierra Leone receives its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines

Sierra Leone has on Thursday, February 25, 2021, received its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine at the Freetown International Airport.

The vaccine is the first to be received by the country since the start of the pandemic last year and this batch contains 200,000 doses of the SinoPharm Vaccine from China. Disposable needles and syringes were also part of the shipment that landed in Freetown

SinoPharm is a vaccine made by a Chinese manufacturer Sinovac and the drug has 79 percent efficiency in preventing Covid 19 infections. The vaccine has been used in Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan, Hungary, Iran, and UAE.

The vaccine was donated by the Government of China and was handed over to authorities at the Ministry of Health in Sierra Leone. According to health authorities, “the vaccine will play an important role to prevent and contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.”



Details about the distribution of the vaccine haven’t been made available to the public