Here is what Sierra Leoneans have to say on the country receiving its first delivery of Covid-19 Vaccine

The Government of Sierra Leone has yesterday, February 25, 2021, received 200,000 doses of the SinoPharm Covid-19 vaccine from China. The vaccine was the first to be received by the country since the start of the pandemic last year.

SinoPharm is a vaccine made by a Chinese manufacturer Sinovac, the vaccine has been used in Morocco, Egypt, Pakistan, Hungary, Iran, and UAE.

After the government announced the arrival of the vaccines many Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad have taken to social media reacting to the news which others see as welcoming and others see the opposite.

See social media reactions below:



The people of China need the vaccine more.

We the people of Sierra Leone do not need that killer vaccine coz there's no Corona in this blessed country.

Umaru, tell the govt to stop this none sense.

Sierra Leoneans are not suffering from COVID…..

They are suffering from POVID. — K B (@KultumyBah) February 25, 2021

Chinese vaccine is less effective and data behind its trials have been shrouded in secrecy. The government of S/L should be extremely careful.https://t.co/foTA6c4kUD — Abdul Sesay (@sesayfortworth) February 26, 2021

The "free" #COVID19 vaccines from China given to #SierraLeone have a 79.34 efficacy rate. The manufacturer s are yet to publish data on their phase 3 results. Perhaps it's a case of "Let the buyer beware." #SaloneTwitter — NyamakoroSilla (@toubuya) February 25, 2021

Congratulations!

I hope this vaccine is impartially dispense to various places especially into the regions

But, they should first test it to the president follow by his cabinet members. — Sorie (@Sorie45862973) February 25, 2021

According to NACOVERC 6000 doses will go to the Chinese nationals in #Salone and the remaining 1400 dose to health frontline workers and the aged. — Michael Koroma Jr. (@michaelkoroma84) February 25, 2021

The 200,000 doses of COVID-19 Vaccines donated by China is already in Sierra Leone.



How would you want to see the Vaccines administered? Who should be our priority?



P.S. We didn't pay to airfreight the consignment as we did with the Madagascar Organics.#FreetownStories pic.twitter.com/3jckAYMpoq — Amadu Lamrana Bah (@LamranaAmadu) February 25, 2021

I think the first priority should be the frontline work and the Elders ones who are above 60 yrs old

But for people to believe that the vaccines are Safe then @PresidentBio,@FirstLadyBio,@samurakamara201,@ebklegacy and other Ministers should'be the 1st to be vaccinated publicly — Small messi kabba🇸🇱🇸🇱 (@SmallKabba) February 25, 2021

Sierra Leone receives its first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines.



What do you think about the Covid-19 vaccines donated by China? Who do you think should be given priority first to be vaccinated?



Read more at: https://t.co/cfD4Y1BtWq

#SaloneTwitter — Gandoh Jay🇸🇱 (@GandohJay) February 26, 2021

Many of these reactions stressed on the effectiveness of the vaccine. But according to a report from the BBC, several countries that have tested the vaccine have given different reports on the effectiveness of the vaccine. Brazil said it’s 50 percent effective, while Indonesia (65.3 percent), Turkey (91.25 percent), and the Butantan Institute (78 percent).

