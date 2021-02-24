Parliament of Sierra Leone Approves USD 32 million Loan Agreement for Establishment University of Kono

Parliament of Sierra Leone has on February 23rd, 2021 ratified a $32 million USD loan agreement between the Government of Sierra Leone and the Ecowas Bank for Investment and Development for the establishment of the University of Kono.

The $32 million USD loan agreement was approved during the 68th meeting of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) in July 2020 for the construction of a University of Science and Technology in Koidu Town, Kono District.

The University when completed will become the first university in the eastern province of Sierra Leone and is set to improve access to tertiary education which would benefit over 200 students yearly.

The University of Science and Technology will be built at Gbense Chiefdom on 417 acres of land. Kono District is well famous and known for being the largest diamond producer in Sierra Leone and home to Diamond Stars football club.