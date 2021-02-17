Massive Fire Incident Destroys Millions of Leones Properties at Yaliboya Village in Kambia Districts

A massive fire incident has occurred on Thursday, February 15, 2021, at Yaliboya village in Kambia Districts destroying properties worth millions of Leones.

According to an eyewitness, Abdulia Bangura, who recorded the fire outbreak via his phone says that the fire started around 5 a.m, and an estimated of more than 150 houses, local boat machines, and shops were burnt to the ground. There has not been any confirmed report of loss of lives yet due to the fire incident. The cause of the fire or how it started is still pending investigations by the relevant authorities.

Yeliboya is a small island community in Samu Chiefdom, Constituency 45, in Kambia Districts that rely on fishing activities as their main source of livelihood. The National Fire Force Emergency Services could not reach out to the aid of the village because the community is disconnected from the mainland by water.

