KKY calls on Parliament to Probe into the Financial Allegations of the Office of the President

The Parliamentary Leader of the National Ground Coalition Party (NGC), Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, has called upon the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Bundu, to look into the alleged allocation of funding into different institutions in the Office of the President presented by Africanist Press.

He made these remarks in the Well of Parliament on the 16th of February, 2021 citing section 93 subsection 2, 3, and 6 of the 1991 Constitution Act No. 6 gives the parliament the authority and power to hold their own hearings and investigations. He has called upon the Finance and Transparency Committee to give the government an opportunity to bring its own facts, figures, and their own side of the story.

“The least we can do is to provide an opportunity for hearings to be done by this Parliament. So, the facts can be put out and ask for documentation.” He said. “I will follow it up formally with a letter to you that we need to do something and which is part of our oath of office and responsibility.

The Africanist Press, a U.S. based investigative organization, has been publishing series of alleged corrupt financial allegations against the Office of the President, the Office of the First Lady, and Chief Minister.

In an interview with the BBC, the First Lady claims that the money is being given to her through the Office of the President and the President’s Office should be asked about funds being allocated to her.

Earlier in February, the NGC party National Leader, Dr. Dennis Bright, has written an official letter to the Ministry of Finance requesting under the Right to Access Information Act of 2013 requesting details on all transactions between the Ministry of Finance and Office of the First Lady, details on all the supports the Ministry has given to the Office of the First Lady, and in relation to the Hands Off Our Girls project since April 2018 and reference of all appropriations made by Parliament to the Office of the First Lady.

