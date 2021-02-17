Home News NACOVERC shifts nationwide curfew from 10 pm to midnight
by Alhassan Lamin
The National Covid 19 Emergency Response Center (NACOVERC) has on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, announced the shifting of the country’s nationwide curfew to midnight

According to a press release from NACOVERC, the nationwide curfew which initially starts at 10:00 pm will now start at midnight and end at 5:00 am, with immediate effects. The release further states that bars and restaurants will start operating every day with adherence to all the Covid 19 preventive measures.

However, nightclubs still remain closed, while places of worship are continuing to hold their services for 90 minutes, and sporting activities will be held behind closed doors. Finally, NACoVERC calls on the public to adhere to all preventive measures as there is still active transmission of Covid 19 in the country. 

