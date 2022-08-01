New Music Video: Watch “Ar Yah” by Mus B

“Ar Yah” is the latest music video by upcoming Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, Mus B.

The song implicates a satirical theme that provokes the happenings in the current day, Sierra Leone. According to Mus B, he got the inspiration for the song from the hardship in the country, the lack of electricity & water supply, no job, fuel crisis, rapid increase in the price of local commodities, and many other things.



The video was shot and directed by Neel Effects, while the audio was produced by IT.

