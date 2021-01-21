NaCOVERC Announces The Resumption of Curfew and Other New COVID-19 Measures

The National Covid-19 Emergency Response Center (NaCOVERC) has today January 21, 2021, announced a new set of Covid-19 restrictions.

The new restrictions came as a result of the recent increase in the number of recorded positive covid 19 cases. In December last year, the Director-General of the West Africa Health Organisation during the 85th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, it was declared that the sub-region is now experiencing the second wave of the pandemic.

As a result of the festive season, there has been a rapid increase of positive covid-19 cases, 80 percent of these cases are from outbound traveling passengers alone and this strongly indicates community transmission.

Below are the following of the restrictions announced by NaCOVERC as directed by the Presidential Task Force effective Monday, January 25, 2021, for a period of two weeks subject to review.

Restricted movement in and out of the Western Area. During this period community testing will be conducted. Night-time curfew to be re-introduced nationwide from 10 pm – 5 am. An Electronic Pass system (E-pass) system will be used to regulate all essential movements. All essential movement of persons from the Western Area will require proof of a negative COVID-19 test valid for 72 hours. Restaurants and bars shall not operate during weekends, and clubs remain banned. Places of worship shall hold services for not more than one and half hours (90 minutes). Where more than one service may be conducted, there shall be a thorough infection, prevention, and control (IPC) cleaning at intervals. All sporting activities can only be conducted without spectators. Mandatory wearing of face masks in public premises and public transportation. All public meetings including activities of Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) shall be prefaced with COVID-19 messages and compliances. All non-state actors are required to do likewise.

Sierra Leone has recorded 3,081 cumulative confirmed positive cases, with 2,143 recoveries and 77 deaths.