President Joe Biden overturn Trump’s travel ban on Nigeria, Yemen, and others





The President of the United States Joe Biden has on Wednesday, January 21, 2021, issued an executive order to overturn a travel ban imposed on citizens from different countries by his predecessor Donald Trump.



As part of his presidency, he used his first day in office to sign 17 executive orders, of which 6 were related to immigration, an effort to undo controversial policies of former president Trump on immigrants and asylum seekers.



This new decision will end the travel ban on citizens from more than a dozen countries, including Nigeria, Yemen, Eritrea, Sudan, and other predominantly Muslim countries. The newly sworn-in president referred to the old policy as discriminatory.



Many civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, which once described the former president’s move as a “cruel Muslim ban that targeted Africans,” have hailed the president’s new decision.



President Biden has also overturned the construction of the border wall near Mexico. Other major immigration orders passed by the incoming president include reversing plans to exclude people who are in the country illegally from the 2020 census and preserving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).



However, within his first 100 days in office, he has set different targeted goals that will benefit the whole of America. One of which includes the promotion of a USD 19 trillion economic relief package for thousands of Americans who were affected by the year-long Covid 19 pandemic.



He also indicates that he will rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and will take other steps to make the United States a global leader in the effort to reduce climate change. This will include efforts to undo the Trump administration’s relaxation of regulations on the extraction and burning of fossil fuels and fuel efficiency of cars and trucks.



Other targeted policies will include tax reduction, criminal justice reform, voting rights, foreign policy, infrastructure, and greenhouse technology.