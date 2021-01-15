2020/2021 Sierra Leone Premier League season kick starts in February

The Sierra Leone Premier League Board has on Thursday, January 14, 2020, announced that the new 2020/2021 league season will kick start on February 19, 2021.

In a meeting with the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) Secretariat and members of the different premier league clubs, they all agreed on the restart of the new league season after a long break of over a year as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

About a week ago the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Sports lifted the ban which was placed on all sporting activities. In March 2020, the Sports Ministry as part of the government imposed a ban on sporting activities and that led to the temporary suspension of the 2019/2020 league season based on advice from health authorities.

Later in July that same year, the Premier League Board in consultation with SLFA and premier league clubs canceled the season and declared it null. The league leaders (1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively) were Bo Rangers, Kamboi Eagles, and East End Lions.

However, following the kickstart of the new season all matches will be played behind closed doors, the transfer window will open on January 15, 2021, and will close at midnight on February 8, 2021.