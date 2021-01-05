Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast Ep10 – Of Masculinity & Male Identity with Hindolo Pokowa

In the all-new episode of the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast: Masculinity & Male Identity in Sierra Leone, host Vickie Remoe is in conversation with Hindolo Pokowa. Pokowa will walk 315 miles from Kailahun to Freetown in solidarity with victims of sexual violence. He is the founder of the Sierra Leone Foundation for New Democracy.



Pokowa shares his experience growing up in a Sierra Leonean home with strict gender roles, and violence. He explains how force and violence are normalized as necessary for survival and shares forgotten indegenous values that can teach men to revere women.



Listen to the all-new episode of the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast now available on Itunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

